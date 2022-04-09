Here's why Kendall Jenner skipped the premiere of her family's new show The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner was notably missing from the Los Angeles premiere of her family's new Hulu series The Kardashians on Thursday night. According to a source as per E! News, the 26-year-old supermodel was unable to attend the event due to her health.

The insider told E! News that Kendall 'tried really hard to be there and support the family but was really sick.' The report comes after the brunette beauty was seen with sister Kylie Jenner, 24, at a Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers game the night before the premiere. Fortunately, her sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, Khloe Kardashian, 37, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Kylie, as well as her mother Kris Jenner, 66, were all able to come and celebrate. Though, Kim was joined at the occasion by a very special guest: her boyfriend Pete Davidson. Even though the two did not walk the red carpet together, it was a significant occasion for the pair.

However, The Vogue cover girl recently stated that she's been dealing with a lot of anxiety lately. "My anxiety (especially social anxiety) has been on 100 lately," the beauty - who began her modelling career at the age of 14 - shared in an Instagram post. For many years, the supermodel has been an advocate for mental health and has been candid about her battles with anxiety on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and on her social media channels.

Meanwhile, Kendall has had a busy few weeks, as she was recently sighted attending the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The brunette beauty wore a spectacular black gown with stunning ruffled embellishments and a flowing train to the star-studded event.

