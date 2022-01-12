Here's why Khloé Kardashian didn't publicly respond to Tristan Thompson's apology amid paternity lawsuit

Khloé Kardashian is reportedly "taking the high road" amid Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit and not trying to reveal her emotions publicly. According to Page Six's report, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star hasn't responded back publicly but "privately she let him know she appreciated the message" aka the public apology.

For those unversed, after it was confirmed that Thompson fathered Maralee Nichols' son, the basketball player went ahead to publicly apologize to Khloé with whom he shares daughter True, 3. In the apology, Thompson told the Kardashian sister, "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

As per Page Six's report, the reality television star will "will never, ever get back" with Tristan but she "wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter] True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life." Page Six also reported that Khloé wants Tristan and True to "have a good relationship." "So for that reason, Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family," Page Six's source added.

In his apology, the NBA player had also penned, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both privately and publicly," and revealed that he would be involved in co-parenting his son with Maralee.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian is 'never' getting back together with Tristan Thompson amid paternity test scandal?