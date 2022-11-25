Here's why Kim Kardashian spent Friendsgiving dinner with Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian left everyone surprised with her recent Instagram post as she shared photos of her recent Friendsgiving dinner at the juvenile detention center where she was joined by Tristan Thompson. Kim who has been a vocal advocate for wrongfully convicted inmates, shared a glimpse of her Friendsgiving dinner guests in her Instagram post. Sharing photos from the detention center, Kim in the caption wrote, "This year I'm really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country. "This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior." The appearance of Thompson in Kardashian's post left fans shocked.

Kim's Friendsgiving with Tristan Thompson Kim not only added a photo of her and Tristan's visit to the detention center but also tagged him as she revealed details about their "inspiring" dinner. Kim further revealing details about the men that Thompson and her interacted with wrote, "Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. I loved going around the table and hearing their dreams and aspirations. Thank you to the staff at the facility and to @antirecidivismcoalition, @scottbudnick1 and @swlewis01 for having me."

Tritan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's history Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan shared a tumultuous relationship which eventually ended last year. The former couple share two kids, daughter True Thompson as well their a baby boy they welcomed earlier this year via surrogacy. Thompson was first caught being unfaithful to the Good American founder, the weekend before she welcomed their daughter, True, in April 2018. While the duo had reconciled following the same, their relationship went through another major hurdle after Thompson's paternity suit came forward which proved that he fathered a child with a woman named Maralee Nichols, around the same weekend that Khloe threw him a 30th birthday party. While the duo parted ways eventually, they continue to be co-parents to both their children. Following his paternity suit, Tristan penned an apology to Khloe on social media and wrote, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

