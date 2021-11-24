Here's why Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch REFUSED to communicate amid The Power of the Dog shoot

Kirsten Dunst has revealed that she "isolated" herself from co-star Benedict Cumberbatch as they filmed The Power of the Dog together. This comes after Cumberbatch himself had opened up on how he would maintain distance from his fellow actors on set due to their onscreen animosity.

“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” Cumberbatch had previously said, via Independent. “So I didn’t speak to her on-set. She was the same," he added. From the trailer of the movie, it seemed like Dunst and Cumberbatch's characters disliked each other from the very beginning. Hence, Cumberbatch claiming that the two actors didn't speak to each other due to their onscreen relationship can be understood!

During an interview with Radio Times, via Independent Dunst also admitted to having had isolated herself from Cumberbatch. She stated that she didn't interact with him amid filming unless they were out to dinner on weekends or playing with each other's kids. "He’s so sweet. And he’s so British. Polite British, you know? I was like, ‘I can’t talk to you!’" the actress joked!

Cumberbatch had also previously stated that he didn't answer anyone who called him by his real name on set in an attempt to not break character. The Power of the Dog is also set to arrive on Netflix from December 1.

In other news, Benedict Cumberbatch also opened up on toxic masculinity and how he feels that men's behaviours should be fixed. He also urged people to examine the reason behind oppressive behaviour and fix them.

