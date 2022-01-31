Here's why Kristen Bell feels it's not weird for her and husband Dax Shepard to discuss their crushes

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of the most loved couples in Hollywood because of how open the duo is about their relationship. During her recent appearance on The Ellen Show, Bell once again opened up on her relationship with Shepard showed everyone how the couple is the coolest when it comes to setting new norms. On the show, Kristen opened up on why Dax and her are open to discussing their crushes with each other.

Speaking about the same, Bell told Ellen, "If you don’t have a lot of crushes you are lying. He has a lot of crushes too. We’re just now, I guess, one of the only couples who talk about our crushes with each other. Some people think it’s weird but there’s a trust factor. I love him but I’m married, I’m not dead. Other people are attractive."

Bell and Shepard have been together for 11 years and never fail to show each other how special they are to one another. Recently on Dax's birthday, Kristen shared a heartfelt tribute for her husband as she called him the "greatest husband" and best dad. She wrote, "Laughing, snuggling and growing with you has been more enjoyable than anything I could have ever imagined for my life. None of us deserve you. You are singular. Happy birthday, stud"

The Good Place star married Shepard in 2013 and the couple is also parents two daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6. While the couple has been vocal about their marriage and relationship, the duo has maintained the privacy of their children and haven't revealed their daughters' faces on social media.

