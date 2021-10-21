Here's why Kristen Stewart isn't 'stoked' about the idea of playing Joker alongside Robert Pattinson's Batman

Kristen Stewart has recently opened up on the idea of playing the role of Joker alongside her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson's Batman! Fans on Twitter have been wanting Bella and Edward to come together for a movie, and Kristen has finally acknowledged them!

During an interview with Variety, Stewart, 31, has reacted to the idea of playing the role of Joker as Robert Pattinson has been confirmed to play Batman in the 2022 movie The Batman. "I love the energy behind that," Stewart said, as she shared her take on the various social media campaigns that have emerged to convince her to play the iconic villain alongside Pattinson's superhero. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto. Let’s figure something else out,” Stewart answered, adding that she appreciates the idea and it isn't a 'definitive no' from her side. Stewart also revealed that she would want to play "a freaky, scary person."

Elaborating on the same, Stewart said that she would want to discuss more on the idea and "do something new." Well, despite the social media buzz about the Twilight stars, it does not seem like the two of them would be back together for a movie anytime soon. In other news, Stewart has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Spencer, where she portrays the character of the iconic Princess of Wales, Princess Diana. Spencer has recently debuted at Venice Film Festival and Telluride Film Festival, with many fans assuming that Stewart's portrayal of the People's Princess might bag her an Oscar.

