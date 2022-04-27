Here's why Kylie Jenner thinks Kris Jenner's Twitter account was 'obviously hacked' last night

Kris Jenner's heart belongs to Kim Kardashian as well as her phone. On April 26, the Momager's Twitter account issued a series of posts praising the SKIMS founder, and followers believe Kim, 41, hacked her mother's social media.

"I love my daughter Kim the most! She's just the cutest and sweetest!" the first tweet from Kris, 66, read, to which Kim responded, "Oh mom stop! I'm blushing." A second tweet from Kris' page read, "Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!" Kris' unusual tweets piqued the interest of several of her other daughters. Khloe Kardashian reacted to her mother's original tweet by saying, "You spelled Khloé wrong," to which Kylie Jenner added, "Obviously hacked."

Interestingly, fans immediately suspected that Kris had been hacked, maybe by her daughter Kim. 'Kim Kardashian did you steal your mothers phone AGAIN??' one tweeted. 'Hacked by Kim,' another posted. Hilariously, one fan was trying to figure out if the tweets were sent by Kim or her daughter North West.

However, finding out who Kris' favourite kid has always been a source of contention in the family. While the mother is normally tight-lipped about which of her children she loves the most, her daughters feel it is no longer Kim. As per E! News, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe all agreed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2019 that Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner was their mother's new favourite. "Kimberly 10 years ago," the Good American CEO said at the time, before the three yelled in unison, "Kylie now."

