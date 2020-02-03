Here's why Louis Tomlinson thinks Zayn Malik has been 'disrespectful'
Zayn has been apparently taking digs at the band. In one interview he branded the band's music "generic as f**k". Asked if he thinks some of what Zayn has said has been disrespectful, Tomlinson told thesun.co.uk: "Yeah, I do. But I can understand it. We have a lot of situations where we're sat in interviews and if you're in a certain mood you might run your mouth.
"The older you get the more you can tell if these things actually carry any malice or if they're just a prod in the back. That's life, innit? Sometimes people chat s**t and that's the reality." Tomlinson is not ruling out resolving their differences in the future, but not any time soon. "No, but I've not actively tried. We've all got a lot on our plates and there might be a day where I wake up and think: 'Okay, I want to right that wrong', but not yet," he said.
