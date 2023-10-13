Here's why Matt LeBlanc's character Joey Tribbiani never got married in FRIENDS

Joey Tribbiani, the character from the TV show Friends, never got married, and there's a good reason for it. This left many fans questioning the writer's decision since all the other characters of Friends got married at last. So let's delve deeper into why Joey was the only one who never got a happy ending.

Why did Joey Tribbiani never get married?

One of the main reasons for Matt LeBlanc's character Joey to never marry throughout was his fear of commitment. It was a big hurdle in his relationships, making it hard for him to settle down. Even though he didn't have a classic sitcom happy ending, his character development stayed consistent. However, in the spin-off series, Joey eventually ended up in a committed relationship with his neighbor and landlord, Alex. While they never got married, their relationship allowed Joey to grow and become more settled.

Joey's aversion to marriage stemmed from his deep-seated fear of commitment, a theme consistent throughout the series. Despite proposing to Phoebe and Rachel upon learning about their pregnancies, and later being engaged to Alex, his reluctance was a defining trait. The show's creators believed that giving Joey a traditional happy ending, like the other characters, would have diminished his complexity as a character.

Friends was one of the most loved shows that followed the lives of six young adults in NYC: Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross, and Joey. Joey, played by Matt LeBlanc, was known for his womanizing ways and his lovable but commitment-shy personality. His character was so popular that he got his own spin-off series called Joey, which took viewers to Los Angeles, where he focused on his acting career.

Joey's relationship with Alex in the spin-off

All in all, we can say that Joey's lack of a classic sitcom happy ending suited his character well. Getting married would have been out of character and taken away from the essence of who Joey was—a lovable commitment-phobe. Even though in his spin-off Joey has a love interest in the form of Alex, they did go through ups and downs in their relationship. And although they never got married, the important thing was the growth they both experienced.

