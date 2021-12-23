Here's why Meghan Markle might reportedly be called to testify in Prince Andrew lawsuit

According to a source, as per New York Post, Meghan Markle might be among the dozen or so persons deposed as part of a case filed against Prince Andrew by complainant Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Giuffre's attorney, David Boies, told Fox News that they may depose Markle because they are looking for witnesses who knew the Duke of York or were in his "inner circle."

“We want to have at least a couple of depositions of people who knew Prince Andrew and were sort of members of his inner circle at various times and who might have either have knowledge themselves or have knowledge about people who would have knowledge,” Boies told the news channel, as per NYP. “Meghan Markle, because of her position in the family, is one of those people. And because she’s in the United States, it’s easier to take her deposition than people in the United Kingdom. She is somebody who we are considering,” he added.

However, Giuffre says in her complaint that she was trafficked and sexually assaulted by the controversial royal when she was 17 years old by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. “During this encounter, Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew forced Plaintiff, a child, to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will,” the suit states.

The potential Markle deposition comes as a Manhattan jury considers whether to condemn Maxwell on six charges, including sex trafficking. Giuffre was not named as a victim in Maxwell's indictment and did not testify at her trial. However, evidence that Maxwell and Epstein went across the nation with Giuffre and recruited her for abuse was included into the trial as possible substantiation of a sex-trafficking conspiracy.