Here's why Meghan Markle rode a different car than Kate Middleton and Camilla at the late Queen's procession

On Wednesday, royalists noticed that Meghan Markle took a different car from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall during the late Queen's procession. While the Queen Consort Camilla and the new Princess of Wales Kate Middleton came in one car, Meghan shared space with the Countess of Wessex, Sophie, who is wife to Prince Edward. Meghan's royal rankings were the reason behind this demarcation, per Page Six.

After quitting the royal family and moving to the US, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surrendered their high ranks and adopted their new titles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This distinction in rank, led to Meghan having to travel in a different car than Kate and Camilla. While Meghan had to obey the rules of the royal rankings, her husband Prince Harry also had to go by the book.