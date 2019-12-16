Here's why Meghan Markle, unlike Kate Middleton, hasn't worn a tiara since her wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has never worn a tiara since her wedding day in May 2018. Read on to know why.

Meghan Markle stepped into the royal household in 2018 when she married Prince Harry. The former actress who was bestowed upon the title of the Duchess of Sussex has gone on to represent the royal family in the last two years at various event and on royal tours. Along with Prince Harry, the couple have started various charity initiatives and headed organisations. Recently, Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth hosted a Diplomatic reception. For the event, Kate wore Princess Diana's Lover's Knot tiara while the Queen wore her preferred jewels.

However, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has never worn a tiara since her wedding day in May 2018. Despite being in the heart of royal engagements and carrying them out diligently, Meghan has not been spotted with a tiara. Turns out, while Meghan is completely eligible to wear a tiara, the appropriate occasion has not yet been listed on their busy calendar.

According to a latest report in the Insider, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained why Markle has not yet donned the accessory. He said, "Tiaras are worn by royals at weddings, state banquets, and other white tie events. She (Meghan) will undoubtedly wear them at appropriate future events, though obviously this will depend on the duties she and Harry decide they want to undertake as senior royals."

The Diplomatic Reception dinner which was hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace saw Prince William and Kate Middleton mingling with the guests. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, have been on a six-week break and reported to be in the US currently.

Read More