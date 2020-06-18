  1. Home
Here's why Meghan Markle's character might NOT appear in Kristen Stewart's film on Princess Diana

It has been revealed that Kristen Stewart will be essaying the role of Princess Diana in a movie titled Spencer. If you are wondering whether Meghan Markle's character will appear, here's why she might not be a part of the narrative.
Tea will spill on the big screen for a new movie on Princess Diana is in the making. A portion of the controversial royal family member's life will be brought to life cinematically by Pablo Larraín. The acclaimed Chilean director of Jackie has roped in Twilight and Chalie's Angels star Kristen Stewart to fill the shoes of the Princess of Wales in the new movie titled Spencer that is definitely going to make noise at film festivals like Cannes and Venice Film Festival. 

While the lead has been announced, royal fans will be eager to know who would essay the role of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in the movie. However, if you have begun wondering whether Meghan Markle will appear in the movie (trust me, I know a few who are bound to post the question on social media), we are here to provide you some possible clarity. 

Given the description of the plot of the movie, there are limited to no chance that the former Duchess of Sussex would appear in the Kristen starrer. According to the synopsis provided, Spencer will focus on a critical weekend in the early ‘90s, when Diana concluded her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working. She decided to veer from the path that led her to become the next in line to be the queen. "The drama takes place over three days, in one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in their Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England," the Deadline report stated. 

"We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale. When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I’d rather go and be myself, it’s a big big decision, a fairy tale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie," Larraín said. If this isn't obvious enough, here's saying it out loud, Meghan's character might not appear for she doesn't fit the narrative here. 

However, Prince Harry and Prince William are expected to appear in the movie. Will we see Camilla in the movie? That is for Larraín to reveal. The film is expected to start production in early 2021.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

