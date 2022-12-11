Here's why Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle has NOT watched her and Prince Harry's docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan has been in the headlines thanks to its explosive revelations. In the documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex not only provide an intimate look at their life post the US move but also discuss the royal family exit as well as dig deeper into Markle's own family as well.

The series addresses the bombshell interviews and comments made by Meghan's father, Thomas Markle as well as her half-sister during the time of her royal wedding. As reported by TMZ, Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle has now reacted to the same revealing that Thomas Markle has not watched the "disrespectful" series. She noted that she doesn't know what is in the series and doesn't need to find out and also maintained that their father has been focused on his recovery following his recent stroke amid all this.

Thomas Markle's mention in the docuseries

Describing herself as a "daddy's girl," Meghan talks about her painful past with her now-estranged father. She details the days leading up to her 2018 royal wedding. In the series, Meghan claims that Thomas wouldn't pick up her calls but that he instead contacted TMZ. She says she tried to call him more than 20 times and then, eventually, the texts she received no longer sounded like her father. Prince Harry at one point also mentions about feeling hurt about Meghan losing her dad because if she wasn't with him, she'd still have a father in her life.

While the Volume 1 of the docuseries is currently airing on the streaming platform, a second volume is set to be released on December 15. Harry & Meghan's release has not received any official reaction from the Buckingham Palace or royal family members as of yet.