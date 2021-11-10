Here's why Michael Che doesn't want to babysit Colin Jost & Scarlett Johansson's 'adorable' baby Cosmo

Michael Che has no intentions of babysitting Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson's son Cosmo and he has made that absolutely clear! During an interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the comedian noted that he wouldn't want to babysit Colin's 'adorable' kid because "babies are fun for like a second."

For those unversed, Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson welcomed her son Cosmo with American comedian Colin Jost. While revealing that he has met the baby and found him "cute," Che also admitted that he has had to babysit many of his nieces and nephews from when he was a kid, but wouldn't want to carry on with those duties ever again. "I've been babysitting my whole life. I have nieces and nephews that are like three years younger than me. I've been babysitting them since they were babies. Since I was a baby, actually," he said.

When host Jimmy Fallon asked the reason for the same, Che said, "You know, they don't do much after you've looked at them and they're just staring at you trying to keep their head on straight...It's like, 'Get this wiggly thing away from me.'"

While describing what kind of a babysitter he has been all his life, Che revealed that his technique is to let the babies cry until they are sleepy! "I just let you cry until you're sleepy," he added.

Previously, Colin Jost had taken to Instagram to share the news of Cosmo's birth with their fans. "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated," he had penned, while jokingly adding Che's Instagram profile asking fans to contact "for all inquiries."

