Here's why Mindy Kaling doesn't share photos of her children on social media; Find out

Mindy Kaling has been outspoken about her motherhood experience since the birth of her daughter Katherine in 2017. She's now a mother to Katherine and Spencer, her son, whom she welcomed last year, and although she evidently enjoys talking about life with her two children, she refuses to reveal photos of their faces on her social media accounts.

Kaling addressed why she's keeping their faces off social media for the time being in an interview with People. She added that, although she doesn't condemn other celebrity parents for sharing photographs, she likes to wait until her children are old enough to agree to their images being posted publicly before doing so herself. “I have no judgment for people in the public eye who share photos and videos of their children,” she said as per PEOPLE. “My sense is that [my kids] have no real consent right now to do that. … I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not.”

She added, “Sometimes it’s just a safety thing. I don’t want to be at the airport and have someone be like, ‘Spencer, Katherine,’ and have them look to the people as though they know them or they’re friends. I think that could be really confusing as a kid."

Her concerns and doubts are quite understandable, and it's recognisable why any parent would be concerned about their young children's internet presence - particularly if their parents are famous, as Kaling is. Meanwhile, other celebrities who have been vocal about avoiding posting images of their children online include Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, to name a few.

ALSO READ:Priyanka Chopra, Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling celebrate Diwali in LA