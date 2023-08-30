Here's why Naruto 2023 could not pass the quality test and got delayed; DEETs Inside

It was months ago at the time of the rise of the pandemic that shows were getting delayed. The anime industry was certainly hit by the wave and a lot of delays had transpired at the time. But in this particular slate, many shows seem to be getting pushed ahead. Apart from Naruto, Earlier this year, the anime adaptation of Square Enix’s critically acclaimed action game, Nier: Automata, experienced a series of delays due to COVID-19. In addition, the anime named Zom 100 is also facing a delay. So, what is keeping the new Naruto reboot from releasing this year? Here's what the quality check tells us.

Naruto anime delayed

It was announced through the official website of Naruto that the new episodes of the Naruto anime, originally set to debut on September 3, will be delayed to make them even better. The team is working hard to announce the new start date soon. While waiting, some Boruto: Naruto Next Generation episodes will be shown again. These new episodes are special because they celebrate the anime's 20th anniversary. The famous band FLOW will sing the opening song GO!!! for these episodes, and they'll also perform the ending song Viva Rock by Orange Range.

The reason behind this delay is that the delay was explained that they are trying to make the episodes better. This only means that the quality of the ones completed earlier did not match the hype of the episodes. And now, fans would have to wait for the next announcement to get the new release date. It is predicted that the episodes come out next month.

Naruto's new release date

As of the time of writing, the final release date of the new episodes has not been revealed. In cases like this, the new release date is revealed in a matter of weeks. Thus, fans can expect the new announcement to be revealed within a week's time. The highest bets are on the second week of September. We will be sure to update this section as soon as the official word is out. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the updates from the world of anime.

ALSO READ: Black Clover manga: Will it end in 2023? Everything to know about the conclusion