Here's why Nicolas Cage prefers to call himself a 'thespian' rather than an actor

Nicolas Cage discusses why he does not consider himself an actor. Cage's powerful career has spanned three decades with roles in landmark films, making him one of the most renowned performers of his time. These include Adaptation, National Treasure, Face/Off, and Leaving Las Vegas, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Cage, known for his quirky nature, has earned a reputation for his intense method acting. Cage has been known to immerse himself in situations in order to relate to his onscreen characters, such as eating a steak-only diet for months, extracting teeth without anaesthetic, and sniffing saccharin to adopt the mindset of a heroin addict, as per Screenrant. The eccentric way in which the Con Air singer perfects his trade has also permeated his personal life. Cage recently provided a riveting performance in the thriller film Pig, which has been praised as one of the actor's best performances of his career. Now, Cage explains why he doesn't consider himself an actor.

Speaking on the Variety’s Award Circuit Podcast, Cage explains why he doesn’t prefer to use the term "actor" when referring to himself. Cage reveals that he considers himself a thespian and thinks the use of the word "actor" can imply that someone who is deemed an actor is a “great liar.” He said as per Screenrant, "For me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar,’ So with the risk of sounding like a pretentious a******, I like the word ‘thespian’ because thespian means you’re going into your heart, or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience."

Cage, who is set to play Dracula in Universal's Renfield, shows no signs of slowing down. With his upcoming meta-drama film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Cage as himself, the thespian will soon reveal a new range of creative freedom. Cage is considered a classic in the industry, has undoubtedly done a string of films, but he claimed that he has no plans to retire and may have a long career ahead of him.

