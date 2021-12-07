Here's why Nicole Kidman almost dropped out of Being the Ricardos

Nicole Kidman almost didn't portray Lucille Ball due to backlash after her casting in Aaron Sorkin's film. For those unversed, fans who believed other actresses should portray the renowned actress in Sorkin's film reacted negatively to Kidman's selection. The Oscar winner came on Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss her role in Being the Ricardos, which follows Ball and her then-husband and co-star Desi Arnaz as they deal with a crisis that threatens their careers and marriage.

On being asked by Kelly Ripa if she was anxious to play the role, Nicole said, as per PEOPLE, "I wasn't initially. Initially, Aaron Sorkin wrote this screenplay that you read and you cannot put down," Kidman, 54, said. "I say to people: If you can get your hands on this screenplay, read it because it's such a good read. It's as good as a great novel." However, when the "reality of playing her hit me," Kidman started to have concerns about her ability to portray the comedic legend properly. "I went, 'What have I said yes to?' — to which I then went, 'Oh no, I'm not right. Everyone thinks I'm not right so I'm going to try to sidestep this,' " she said. "And the producer Todd Black and Aaron Sorkin were both like, 'Absolutely not.' I was in Australia and they were like, 'No.' And thank god, because then I was so grateful because I got to fall in love with her."

Meanwhile, When co-host Ryan Seacret congratulated Kidman on making "such great choices" in her career, Kidman chuckled and said, "They're all spontaneous, crazy. If you knew how random they are, and how spontaneous they are, You'd be like, 'Man….' "

Being the Ricardos also stars Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Linda Lavin, Jake Lacy, and John Rubinstein as Arnaz.

