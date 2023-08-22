Here's why One Piece's Eiichiro Oda is against killing characters unlike Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has said this time and again that he has no plans of making a grim story. In one of his interviews, he claimed that One Piece was more inspired by Tom and Jerry than anything else. With this, the tone and theme of his storytelling become evident more and more with each passing episode and chapter. But in a story where the stakes are as high as the world's destruction, why has none of the characters been harmed badly? Well, there is a reason why Eiichiro Oda stays away from tropes like this. Here is what the artist says about his take on violence and death.

Eiichiro Oda's planned ending

Since its debut in 1999, One Piece has gathered a loyal base of fans who wait for newer chapters and episodes every week. In the same lane, they also look forward to the ultimate fate of their favorite characters. Extending upon his take on killing characters, Oda once expressed that he has no plans on doing such a thing. Eiichiro Oda has made a conscious choice to spare the main characters from fatal outcomes. Oda's motivation for this narrative decision is rooted in the desire to depict celebrations after battles and fights are done. When asked about this, he once told in an interview, "I don’t want to draw scenes where people die because I want to draw a party after the battle."

We have seen time and again in the story that characters join hands to celebrate after each victory. Scenes of festive feasts and parties are stretched out all across the story of One Piece. Here's how Oda wants to end the grand tale of One Piece.

A celebratory finale!

As iterated above, Eiichiro Oda aims to conclude One Piece with a celebratory tone. He avoids main character deaths to emphasize post-battle festivities, valuing camaraderie and friendship. This approach showcases Oda's intention to create a joyful party atmosphere after struggles, symbolizing new beginnings and unity in the face of adversity. It will be interesting to see what the fate of the story is going to be at last. The artist has already confirmed that One Piece will end in the next two years. At last, stay in touch with Pinkvilla.

