Here's why Paul McCartney has stopped signing autographs

Paul McCartney has stopped signing autographs, calling the practice “a bit strange”. In an interview with Reader's Digest, the Beatles icon recounted being approached by fans and asked for autographs throughout his career, and why he has grown weary of it. “It always struck me as a bit strange,” he said.

"Here, can I write your name down on the back of this till receipt please?’ Why? We both know who I am,” he further said as per NME. McCartney also said that he doesn't get the concept of taking selfies with fans and would much rather have a conversation with them. “What you’ve usually got is a ropey photo with a poor backdrop and me looking a bit miserable,” he said. “Let’s chat, let’s exchange stories.” However, in other news, McCartney recently clarified who was responsible for The Beatles' breakup, suggesting that it was John Lennon.

The Fab Four parted almost 50 years ago, leading McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr to go their own ways. For many years, it was assumed that McCartney was the only reason for the band's dissolution after responding to a journalist's query in 1970 by claiming that The Beatles no longer existed. However, he maintains in a forthcoming interview that this is not the case.

“I didn’t instigate the split. That was our Johnny." Meanwhile, a trailer for Peter Jackson's upcoming Disney+ Beatles documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, has been released. The film will concentrate on the production of 'Let It Be,' as well as their farewell performance as a band, which will take place on London's Savile Row rooftop. The documentary will be released in three parts on November 25, 26, and 27 on Disney+. Each episode lasts around two hours.

