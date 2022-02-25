Here's WHY Pete Davidson deleted his Instagram account after returning to social media for a week

Pete Davidson recently deleted his Instagram account after returning to social media for merely a week. The comedian's return to Instagram made the headlines given that it came amid his beef with Kanye West. Davidson who has been dating Kim Kardashian was trolled by West in multiple posts on social media although that's not why he deleted the app.

According to Page Six, Pete hasn't deleted his social media account because of Kanye West, in fact, a source informed the portal that the reason for him deleting his account is different. A source close to Davidson said, "Pete deleted his IG because immediately after his first post he started receiving a flood of messages, both positive and negative, reminding him why he didn’t want social media to begin with." The source also added, "Kanye didn’t drive Pete off social media."

As per the insider, Pete is currently focused on his work and has some big projects lined up for release. The Saturday Night Live star wants to focus on all the positive things in his life at the moment and considering social media comes with its own negativity, it seems the comedian decided to move away from it again.

While Pete didn't share any posts related to Kanye West during his only week on Instagram, after he deleted the account, West on the other hand was seen bragging about making the comedian run off Instagram thanks to his posts. Kanye in his recent post trolling Davidson wrote, "Ran Skete off the gram."

