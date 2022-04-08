Here's why Pete Davidson didn’t walk the red carpet with Kim Kardashian at The Kardashians premiere

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were the ideal couple at the premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, April 7. The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, arrived at the event honouring the Kardashian-Jenner family's new series by holding hands.

However, though Kim arrived with Pete as they were spotted getting out of the car together, he didn't pose with Kim on the red carpet. Interestingly, turns out, it was on purpose. Kim was questioned by E! News whether she and Pete had considered walking the red carpet together before Thursday's event, to which Kim replied, "He's here to support me. It's my thing," Kim told E! News. "I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here." She further jokes and said he was "hiding" but also noted that Pete is "so supportive" of her.

Meanwhile, Pete, who began seeing Kim late last year, was also there at the screening, along with his girlfriend's sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as members of the Kardashians' inner circle such as Scott Disick, Travis Barker, and Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble. Kim revealed more about her relationship with Pete in an ABC News special the day before, telling journalist Robin Roberts that she's "very happy and very content" at this moment in her life.

Kim also discussed her connection with her stylish daughter, North West, on the red carpet. Kim was doubtful when asked whether her eight-year-old daughter would approve of her mother's appearance. "I left the house in sweats so she hasn't seen it. She'll judge," Kim told E! News.

