Here's why Peter Dinklage almost didn't take the role of Tyrion Lannister on Game of Thrones; Find out

Peter Dinklage confesses to having doubts about portraying Tyrion Lannister in HBO series Game of Thrones. During the Telluride Film Festival, where his next film, Cyrano, is screening, the 52-year-old opened up in a new interview. As per Just Jared, when Peter initially received the offer, he felt it would be extremely clichéd for him, as a character with "a really long beard and pointy shoes."

The actor further said, “That is just what followed the fantasy genre for people my size,” he shared. “Why do we always have to follow that boring f***ing formula of pointy shoes and a beard? Who invented that? Why are we still following that? We don’t need to. I said that to them.” Peter went on to say that after he found out what they were doing with Tyrion and who the character was, he became more receptive to it. “I didn’t know anything about Tyrion. I didn’t read the books or anything,” he said. “I was just being an a**hole.”

However, we're glad Peter Dinklage agreed to portray Tyrion Lannister because no one else could fill those shoes. The actor's performance was so well-liked and on point that he earned eight straight Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. The actor won the award for the same role four times — in seasons one, five, seven, and eight. In fact, this achievement broke the record for the most awards in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category for the same performance.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones stars, Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are reuniting to feature in an upcoming vampire thriller. In the upcoming film, Dinklage will portray Van Helsing, the last in a line of vampire hunters.

