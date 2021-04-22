Here's why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't yet picked a name yet for their future daughter

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "beyond excited to have a larger family unit," The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are yet to pick a name for their second child, a baby girl.

It was during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they will be welcoming a baby girl in summertime. As Archie's parents gear up to embrace parenthood again, a report by US Weekly reveals that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven't narrowed in on a name as of yet for their second child.

As to why Harry and Meghan are taking their time, a source reveals it's because the couple wants their daughter's name "to have meaning." The insider further elaborated, "They... have not settled on one yet. There are some top picks for names but nothing concrete. Both her and Harry are beyond excited to have a larger family unit." We totally get why Harry and Meghan would want to take their time because of the careful consideration when it came to naming their firstborn Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry and Meghan's son, who turns 1 next month, had a special significance behind his name as it was a tribute to Harry's late mother Prince Diana. One of Diana's ancestors was Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll, from Scotland. Moreover, Archie means 'true and bold' in Scotland and 'truly brave' in Germany. As for Archie's middle name, Harrison means 'son of Harry' and is of English descent.

What would be a baby name suggestion you'd like to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their future daughter? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, after attending Prince Philip's funeral in the UK on April 17, Harry has now returned to Los Angeles to be by Meghan and Archie's side. At the advice of her physician not to travel, Markle couldn't be a part of The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service, which took place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. However, Meghan made sure to send her love and support with a personalised wreath of flowers and a handwritten note to be laid at Prince Philip's funeral service as a tribute to her late grandfather-in-law. Furthermore, expressing her condolences to the royal family, Markle sent handwritten notes to the family members while having watched the funeral from her Montecito home.

