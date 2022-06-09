Here's why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept a 'low-key' presence at Platinum Jubilee event

Many people anticipated Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be maintaining a low profile for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, but even the most ardent royal family followers weren't expecting to see so little of the Sussexes. However, that was intentional, according to insiders close to Meghan and Harry.

As per PEOPLE, as the Sussexes are no longer working royals, Harry and Meghan have maintained a low profile in comparison to Prince William and Kate Middleton. "They aren't part of the [working] royal family anymore, and that's a decision they have taken — but maybe [the public] hasn't quite accepted that yet," a source said,"Yes, they were low-key. They paid their respects and went home." The source adds, "They were really here to see the Queen, and they did."

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went from California to the United Kingdom for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities. On Thursday, they were seen enjoying Trooping the Colour with extended family. They were not asked to stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace or to take part in a carriage procession during the parade since they are no longer senior working royals. Instead, they watched the ceremony from the Major General's Office, which overlooks the Horse Guards Parade, along with other members of the royal family.

Meghan and Harry accompanied their two children on the trip, which was Lilibet Diana's first visit to her father's birthplace (3-year-old Archie Harrison was born in the U.K. in 2019). However, Lili's first birthday was celebrated with a garden picnic at Frogmore Cottage, the family's residence in the United Kingdom, on Saturday. Lili also got to see her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth for the first time during the trip.

