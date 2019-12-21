Here's why Queen Elizabeth II once scolded a Harry Potter star
The British actress, 78, claimed that she got scolded for being too loud during a British Book Week reception a few years ago, reports thesun.co.uk. "The Queen walked over to me and she said: ‘And what do you do?' And I said -- instead of saying I'm an actress or I read stories -- I'm the best reader of stories in the whole world!'
"When you meet royalty something snaps in you, I was nervous and I behaved like an idiot. I kept on talking and she went, ‘shh, that's enough!' It was so embarrassing," Margolyes recalled, adding: "If I've got an opinion, I can't help myself." "The Queen thought I was an idiot and she was quite right. But I thought she was a little bit harsh," the actress opined.
