Here's why Rebel Wilson is 'taking a break' from dating; Find out

Looks like Rebel Wilson is enjoying the single life. During a recent interview with PEOPLE about her work as a brand ambassador for the supplement and multivitamin company OLLY, the 41-year-old actress spoke up about her love life and how she is now single but not searching for a relationship.

"I was doing a thing called 'Hot Girl Summer', I heard about it in rap songs and I was like, 'This sounds fun,'" she tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "[But] it wasn't really me. I'm a bit more of a conservative girl, normally." Though she says she "did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time," Wilson continues, "I'm currently single and looking for the right person. So we'll see." "From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you're looking for," she adds. "I haven't quite met my match just yet, but here's hoping."

However, The Pitch Perfect actress separated with Jacob Busch earlier this year, four months after they made their romance Instagram public. Wilson claims she was on a dating app at the time, but she has since deactivated her profile. Wilson further revealed she has pals she can turn to for dating advise even if she isn't actively in the dating pool. "My friends say certain cities are better to meet people than others. Like, for example, Aspen is a very good place. Now everyone is going to go to Aspen," she shares with a laugh as per PEOPLE.

Interestingly, Looking forward to a day when she is ready to re-enter the dating scene, Wilson says there is one type of man she is definitely interested in, an NFL player.

