Here's why Regé-Jean Page compared Bridgerton to 'a Happy Meal but with secret vitamins put in there'

Regé-Jean Page, in a candid conversation with The Crown star Emma Corrin, thinks that Bridgerton is "like a secretly healthy, organic burger."

As a part of Variety's Actors on Actors, two breakout Netflix stars from 2020; Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and The Crown star Emma Corrin indulged in a candid conversation about their respective series. When Emma asked what his first thoughts were while reading Bridgerton scripts, Regé found it as a "Jane Austen-esque" "period drama" while wondering why they were doing it now and what does it have to contribute.

Given the fact that there are a couple hundred years between Jane Austen and the current times, which means they've got "five or six waves of feminism since," hence, they needed "to make some ground" with "carrying the torch" through Bridgerton. Talking about his much-loved Bridgerton character Simon Basset, Duke fo Hastings, Page pondered, "Because Simon's an archetype that already exists. He's Darcy. He's Heathcliff. He's a tall, dark, brooding, emotionally stunted man." Corrin, in particular, thought that "Simon's journey was so interesting in terms of unpacking masculinity."

For the 31-year-old actor, it was "the idea of romantic heroes." According to Regé, the word 'hero' implies someone that you look up to. While there's a lot of chatter about Bridgerton "being female-centric," Page asked, "What are men looking up to? What am I doing with this icon of masculinity?"

Furthermore, Regé compared, "What's making this meal actually worth eating? I think of Bridgerton as a Happy Meal but with secret vitamins put in there. It's like a secretly healthy, organic burger."

We definitely will never be able to picture anyone else except Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings!

ALSO READ: Phoebe Dynevor thinks Regé-Jean Page's Duke of Hastings will 'be referred to a lot' in Bridgerton Season 2

What did you think of Regé-Jean Page's portrayal as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×