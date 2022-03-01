Here's why Sam Elliott thinks Benedict Cumberbatch starrer The Power of the Dog is 'a piece of s**t'

Last year's sensational western release The Power of the Dog was lauded by many critics yet the film did not cross the mark in Sam Elliott's book. The Ghost Rider actor has been known for doing many western films and has created his own mark on the genre but during a recent chat with Marc Maron on his WTF Podcast, via ET Canada, he regarded Benedict Cumberbatch's movie as "a piece of s***."

Maron asked the senior actor about his thoughts on the Oscar-nominated film, to which Elliott replied, "F***, no. Why? I’ll tell you why I didn’t like it anyway," Elliott continued and talked about a time when he was in Texas shooting for his western series 1883, "what really brought it home to me the other day when I said, ‘Do you want to f***ing talk about it?’ There was a f***ing full-page ad out in the LA Times and there was a review, not a review, but a clip, and it talked about the ‘evisceration of the American myth.’

He then went on and shared, "And I thought, ‘What the f***? What the f***? This is the guy that’s done westerns forever. The evisceration of the American West? " Elliott commented on the film's costume design and compared it to Chippendales dancers from New York. He added, "They’re all running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions to homosexuality throughout the f***ing movie."

However, the costumes were not the only disparity Elliott could not appreciate, he also pointed out that the movie was actually shot in New Zealand which is the director Jane Campion's homeland, "What the f*** does this woman — she’s a brilliant director by the way, I love her work, previous work — but what the f*** does this woman from down there, New Zealand, know about the American West? And why in the f*** does she shoot this movie in New Zealand and call it Montana and say, ‘This is the way it was.’" Elliott continued to say that the movie rubbed him the wrong way.

