Here's why Samuel L. Jackson feels he should have won an Oscar for his role in Pulp Fiction

Samuel L. Jackson believes he should have received an Oscar nomination for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. In the picture that earned Tarantino an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, Jackson portrayed Jules Winnfield, a devout hitman.

Jackson's performance in Pulp Fiction has established itself as a cornerstone in the world of film. Jules Winnfield is a hitman who has an ethical conversion throughout the film. Jules is first content to wear the oxymoronic mantle of devout killer, spouting Bible texts while holding his rifle. Jules works for Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) and performs songs with Vincent Vega (John Travolta), all the while displaying his wit and penchant for cheeseburger trivia.

However, in an interview with The Times, as per ET Canada, Jackson expressed his true feelings about the Oscars and the many ways in which they miss the mark with their selections. When it comes to his performance in the now-legendary Tarantino film Pulp Fiction, he felt he "should have won that one." Samuel said as per ET Canada, “I guess Black folk usually win for doing despicable s**t on screen. Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in ‘Training Day’. All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like ‘Malcolm X’? No – we’ll give it to this motherf**ker ... So maybe I should have won one. But Oscars don’t move the comma on your cheque — it’s about getting a**es in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that."

The influence of Pulp Fiction on filmmaking is multifaceted. To begin, Tarantino's second feature's non-linear plot set it distinct from the usual at the time. The meandering, almost impromptu manner of discourse was where Jackson's performance became so essential. It made the characters seem genuine and convincing in a manner that had not before been done.

