Here's why Sandra Bullock 'sometimes' wished she and her kids had the same skin colour

Sandra Bullock is speaking up about her experiences as a mother of two black children. In an episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sits down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a discussion about motherhood, admitting that she "sometimes" wishes she and her children had the same skin colour.

Bullock confirmed in 2010 that she adopted Louis when he was 3 months old, and she also has an 8-year-old daughter, Laila, whom she adopted in 2015, as per PEOPLE. "To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us," Bullock, whose new film, The Unforgivable, is set to be released on December 10, explains, "And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being her babies or a white woman with white babies."

"It's the mother-child dynamic," Willow adds. "There is no color." Interestingly, during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Sandra Bullock shut down rumours that she will be in the forthcoming third Spider-Man film. Jimmy, 54, asked the actress whether she was aware of the 'big rumour' that she will appear in the highly anticipated sequel coming out next month. "You know what? If that were a rumor that my son had heard, do you know how much I would get him to do in the house? I would be so successful in my requests,' Sandra said, referencing her 11-year-old son Louis.

Meanwhile, in other news, The Unforgivable will have a limited theatrical release beginning Wednesday before being available on Netflix on December 10.