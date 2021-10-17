Here's WHY the Scream 2022 movie isn't being referred to as Scream 5

The fifth Scream movie is all set to release in 2022 with Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning as Sydney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dwight 'Dewey' Riley. Ahead of the movie's release, the executive producer of the fifth instalment Kevin Williamson has weighed in on the production's choice to not include '5' in the movie's name.

"Well, it was always Scream 5 because it's the fifth one," Williamson explained during an interview with US Weekly, adding that nobody was "seriously" going to call the movie Scream 5. "You'd have to ask them - Paramount or whoever, but I think taking the 5 off and calling it Scream [works] because it's brand new. There's the legacy cast, and how they infuse this new world and there's this whole new generation and a new cast of characters that are extremely fun," he said.

Speaking of the cast, who according to Williamson, bring in something new to the movie, he noted that the cast has kids and adults (previous Scream cast members) who pop off the screen. "It works really, really well," he added.

In other news, the new Scream movie has released its official trailer who promises scarier scenes as Ghostface is back again! The trailer showed the cast members in utter chaos trying to figure out the events happening inside the movie.

Along with the three original cast members, the Scream 2022 movie will also witness other members including Scream 4's Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Newcomers include Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

