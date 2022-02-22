Here's why Sebastian Stan thinks that Kevin Feige doesn’t get enough 'credit' for his work

Sebastian Stan believes that Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige is underappreciated for his meticulous organisation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 27 theatrically released films and five Disney+ streaming episodes as part of its core continuity, the MCU is already in its 14th year and shows no signs of slowing down.

Stan has been one of the longest running stars of the MCU, taking up the role of Steve Rogers’ best pal, Bucky Barnes, in the 2011 origin film Captain America: The First Avenger. After his apparent death in First Avenger, the character frequently reappeared throughout the series after being resurrected and reprogrammed into the mysterious assassin, The Winter Soldier, for whom Rogers started a civil war amongst the Avengers in order to restore him to his former self.

However, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Stan said that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige does not get enough "credit" for his efforts on the MCU. The actor pondered on his career, which has been dominated by his recurrent role as Bucky Barnes. When addressing the producer behind each MCU instalment, Stan said that Kevin Feige deserved more credit for the franchise's sophisticated planning, which sees various plotline lines weave in and out of each other over several entries.

Stan said as per Screenrant, "I just think Kevin Feige doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves for being the genius mastermind for putting this entire thing together. And every single movie to me feels intricately kind of tied to something else and to another storyline and it's just, there’s a lot to those movies I think that sometimes they don’t get the credit that they deserve." Interestingly, Feige's efforts in constructing the Marvel Cinematic Universe have definitely yielded positive outcomes for the business. While not every member of the audience is familiar with his name, Stan correctly points out that Feige's work has made him one of the most successful film producers today.

