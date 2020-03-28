Here's why self isolation hasn't been too much of an adjustment for Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's children

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids have reunited amidst the quarantine period and it's been all about family bonding for them. Read below to know why self-isolation hasn't been too much of an adjustment for the Jolie-Pitt clan.

The Jolie-Pitt clan is all back together as it was earlier reported that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's eldest son Maddox returned from South Korea, where he was studying at Yonsei University. As classes were cancelled, due to the coronavirus scare, Maddox had reunited with his family. This means that the six Jolie-Pitt children - Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 18, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 16, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 15, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 13 and twins Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 11 - are spending the quarantine period together as a family.

According to E! News, adjusting to the self-isolation period hasn't been too much of an adjustment for the Jolie-Pitt kids as they are used to doing their schoolwork at home. For now, the children are at home with Angelina. However, they continue to see Brad and go over for regular visits. In terms of the activities that the children are up to during their quarantine period, an insider revealed to E! News, "They are keeping up with their schoolwork, practicing their languages, playing instruments, board games and helping cook dinner."

Moreover, all six children love to spend time with their parents and getting to be at home. This means more family time and just hanging out together watching movies.

Meanwhile, Jolie is doing her part in supporting the fight against the pandemic as the actress donated USD 1 million to No Kid Hungry, which is an NGO aimed at ending childhood hunger in the US and around the world.

In a statement, Angelina had shared, "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support. No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible."

