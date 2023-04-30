Here's why Taylor Swift fans got 'High Infidelity' trending on April 29

Fans of Taylor Swift have now claimed April 29 as 'High Infidelity Day' and made sure to trend the same on Twitter throughout the day.

Fans have done their research and they are speculating Swift’s High Infidelity song might be about the first time that the Love Story singer first met her alleged ex-boyfriend – Joe Alwyn. Going by speculations, the duo first met at Gigi Hadid’s 21st birthday party while she was still dating Calvin Harris. This was just days before Met Gala 2016 when many people believe that Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift met for the first time.

Here is everything to know why Taylor Swift’s High Infidelity is trending on Twitter on April 29.

Taylor Swift’s High Infidelity

Taylor Swift’s High Infidelity is an extended version of the 2022 album Midnights. The lyrics of the song include, ‘Do you really want to know where I was April 29th? / Do I really have to chart the constellations in his eyes? // Do you really want to know where I was April 29th? / Do I really have to tell you how he brought me back to life?’

Swifties have waited for about six months since the song was released to celebrate this day. They took social media by storm and made plenty of jokes and memes on the same. Some fans even went into a spiral of anxiety, getting their hopes too high about the couple's reconciliation. One user tweeted, ‘what do we do if taylor ends up not singing high infidelity today’.

Fans hoped that Taylor Swift performed the High Infidelity song on April 29, as one of the surprise songs which she has been adding to different shows throughout the Eras Tour. During Atlanta’s show on Friday, Swift performed Other Side of the Door from the 2008 album Fearless. She even debuted the live performance of Coney Island from the 2020 album, Evermore.

