Here's why Taylor Swift mentioned July 9 in her announcement of album Speak Now Taylor’s Version

Taylor Swift surprised fans as she announced that her new re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be available on July 7th.

Sharing a beautiful cover artwork featuring herself in a purple dress and curly hair, Taylor posted the news on her Instagram space. In the caption, Taylor also referenced July 9th, which is two days after the release date.

It read, “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk [laughing emoji]) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.” She also shared that the album will include 6 extra songs from the vault.

But, what is the relation between July 9 and Taylor Swift? Read on to find out.

Why is July 9 important to Taylor Swift and her fans?

If you are a fan or a passionate admirer, you might know that Taylor loves mentioning exact dates and timings in her songs. Speaking of which, the date July 9 finds a mention in Taylor Swift’s song Last Kiss. The lyrics that appear in the second part of the first verse of the song says, "I do recall now the smell of the rain/ Fresh on the pavement, I ran off the plane/ That July 9th, the beat of your heart/ It jumps through your shirt/ I can still feel your arms"

Listen to Taylor Swift’s Speak Now below.

Who is Taylor Swift’s Last Kiss about?

While the Karma songstress has not taken any names or made any official confirmations, Swifties believe that Last Kiss is about the singer’s ex-flame and Joe Jonas, whom she dated from July to October 2008. The track is a breakup song where the narrator recalls the good days of a relationship when she did not imagine that it might one day come to an end.

