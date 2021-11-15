Here's why Tom Hanks thinks Marvel 'never called' him for a lead role in an MCU movie

Tom Hanks is one of the most celebrated actors in Hollywood, but he has never been in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie! The actor, 65 has been associated with major blockbuster movies including Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and the Toy Story series, however, Hanks has reacted to why the superhero franchise has never offered him a role.

During his appearance on the SmartLess Podcast, via Screenrant, the actor weighed in on how Marvel missed out on him, and even if they call now, he would avoid a certain type of role. "Here's the problem... First of all, they've never called me once," Hanks began, stressing on the word "never." As MCU has started its Phase 4 journey with the Eternals starring Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden, many fans might wonder as to why the likes of Keanu Reeves, Tom Hanks or Leonardo DiCaprio have never been associated with the mega-franchise.

Opening up further, Hanks revealed that he would steer clear of characters that are not as powerful as the superheroes. "And I think that if one of these days they will, they'd say, 'Is there any way you'd consider playing a secretary of defence?' Ya know, a guy who comes and says, 'Please, help us Ultraman, we can't survive!'" Hanks jokingly said, adding that if Marvel at all calls him, they'd call him for one of those roles who need help from the superhero.

However, Hanks has also admitted to being interested in 'playing the punk' in the MCU movies but revealed he might not get to play those roles anymore.

