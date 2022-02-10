Here's why Tom Holland felt more pressured making Uncharted than playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man

Tom Holland claims he felt more pressure filming Uncharted than taking on Peter Parker/Spider-Man when he was younger. Holland has become one of the world's top actors after joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016. Following the conclusion of Jon Watts' Homecoming trilogy with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland will play yet another legendary figure in Ruben Fleischer's Uncharted.

The Uncharted video game series, developed by Naughty Dog, features the wise-cracking Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who goes on risky, though romantic, journeys in search of precious relics ala Indiana Jones. The next film will serve as a spiritual predecessor to the games, focusing on Holland's Nathan Drake's early days with Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan. In an interview with Screen Rant, Holland discussed how he approached Uncharted in comparison to other projects. The actor equated the stress of filming Nathan Drake to Peter Parker's.

He said as per Screenrant, "I think preparing for Spider-Man, I was too young and naive to understand the pressure I was under, which I think was a really good thing. Filming Uncharted, I'm older now, and I'm aware of the public exposure that comes with making these kinds of films. So the pressure felt a lot more heavy while making Uncharted.”

Fans of the Uncharted series were initially critical of the casting of Holland and Wahlberg, who don't precisely fit the ideals of Drake and Sully. However, their chemistry and the trailers/clips for the film create an interesting case for Sony's adaptation.

