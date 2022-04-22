Here's why Vin Diesel initially rejected Fast and Furious 10's movie script; Find out

Vin Diesel claims that he turned down a Fast & Furious 10 script because it did not have Jordana Brewster's Mia Toretto. The Fast & Furious series has been continuing strong for almost 20 years, with the most recent edition, F9: The Fast Saga, released in 2021.

Shortly after the release of F9: The Fast Saga, it was confirmed that Dom and the rest of the core Fast & Furious crew's tale will conclude with two final films. Over the previous several months, casting announcements for Fast 10 have been made on a regular basis, with Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Aquaman actor Jason Momoa all joining the cast. While narrative specifics for the forthcoming film are likewise scant, Diesel disclosed its title in a recent social media post, Fast X.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Diesel admits that he turned down a screenplay for Fast X that didn't have Mia, the wife of late Paul Walker's Brian O'Connor. Diesel claims the script left him feeling "disappointed" in a long post accompanying a photo of him embracing Brewster and Walker since he views Mia as the reason for Dom and Brian's brotherhood in the films.

Meanwhile, while Mia had a major part in F9: The Fast Saga, she was noticeably missing from the preceding Fast film, The Fate of the Furious, which was released in 2017. Mia and Brian's endings were modified as a result of Walker's untimely death during the production of Furious 7, with both characters retiring at the conclusion of the film.

