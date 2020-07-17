Here's why Yeo Jin Goo feels Timothée Chalamet would be perfect as Gu Chan Sung in US remake of Hotel del Luna

In a recent interview, Yeo Jin-goo was asked to share his thoughts on the upcoming American remake of his show, Hotel del Luna, and which Hollywood star does he see stepping into the shoes of his beloved character, Gu Chan-sung. Read below to know why the 22-year-old actor chose Timothée Chalamet.

Just a while back, news broke out that an American remake of Hotel del Luna, the popular 2019 K-drama which starred IU and Yeo Jin-goo, was in the works. For the unversed, Jang Man-wol (IU) is the feisty owner of Hotel del Luna, whose guests are ghosts and spirits. Things take a vivid turn when Gu Chang-sung becomes the new general manager of the mysterious hotel. In case you were wondering how Jin-goo feels about the upcoming remake, the 22-year-old actor is looking forward to the US version of the fan-favourite series.

During his interview with CNA Lifestyle, Jin-goo shared that Hotel del Luna is visually very grand and luxurious where beautiful clothes are worn by the cast members. However, the sentiment that is shared and presented in the series is "very much Korean." Moreover, Jin-goo shared that the context, too, is "very much Korean" as there are very traditional Korean sentiments which include heartwrenching stories told by the cast, the spirits seen in drama and the grudges that they hold against some enemies. What Jin-goo is looking forward to seeing is how the US version is going to tell such stories and how will they adapt all these sentiments into their own style.

The obvious question to ask is which Hollywood actor does he think would be perfect to take on his beloved character in the American remake. "Because Gu Chang-sung is a pretty young character, I think the Hollywood actor who is going to take on the role has to be around the same age too. So maybe Timothée Chalamet. I think he will be a good candidate. But really, I mean there's no bias here," the Hwayi: A Monster Boy revealed to CNA Lifestyle.

Do you think Timothée Chalamet is the apt choice to play Gu Chang-sung in the American remake of Hotel del Luna? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

