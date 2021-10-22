Here's why Zendaya wants to 'exist beyond social media'

Zendaya has recently revealed why she wants to be away from social media! The Dune actress had formerly stated that she has always been a “shy kid,” and many fans have noted that her shyness has also been visible through her public accounts, where she often takes mental health breaks and rejuvenates herself for the better.

During an interview with People, Zendaya, 25, explained how being on social media makes her “anxious” and she often finds herself overthinking the simplest of things! “Being on social media would kind of make me anxious, or I would start to overthink a little too much,” the actress revealed. Expressing gratitude towards her fans, Zendaya said, “ [My fans] want me to...be happy and exist beyond social media.”

Zendaya has also advised taking breaks from scrolling through social media apps. “Take the time that you need, and don’t compare yourself to anyone else,” she said while making sure to ask her fans to take care of themselves. Recently, the actress opened up on attending recommended therapy sessions. While speaking to British Vogue, the Dune actress had revealed that she found therapy to be “a beautiful thing.” “Yeah, of course, I go to therapy. I mean, if anybody is able to possess the financial means to go to therapy, I would recommend they do that,” she was quoted as saying,” she said.

In other news, the star has been quite busy promoting her upcoming movie Dune, with the likes of Timothee Chalamet and Jason Momoa. Zendaya has also grabbed major eyeballs for her dressing sense and the way she stunned everyone with her iconic outfits during the different promotional events for the movie.

