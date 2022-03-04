Here's why Zendaya was nervous to film intimate scenes with Dune costar Timothée Chalamet

While auditioning for Dune, Zendaya had great trouble as a result of the aftermath of a dental treatment. For the feature article of W magazine's Volume 2, The Directors Issue, the 25-year-old actress reveals she "had just had [her] wisdom teeth" removed before auditioning for the sci-fi epic, which made her nervous about up-close scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

"My biggest fear was that my mouth would be vile, and then I would have to do a scene with Timothée where we have to be really close, and he would smell my possible dry socket breath," Zendaya told the magazine, as per PEOPLE. However, while on site, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star started to unwind. Zendaya further said, "It’s funny, because that’s why I love acting so much. It’s the one space in which I can feel safe being spontaneous, because I’m not myself; I’m someone else. There are no consequences.”

Zendaya portrays Chani in Dune, a strange figure that haunts the dreams of Paul Atreides (Chalamet), one of the aristocrats who have taken over ruling the desert world of Arrakis. Interestingly, Chani and Paul get closer and fall in love during the course of the film. The Malcolm and Marie actress and Chalamet, 26, rapidly forged a close friendship, much like their characters.

Since the completion of production on Dune, the duo has regularly raved over their strong bond, with Zendaya referring to the Call Me By Your Name actor as "like family" in an October 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

ALSO READ:Dune Review: Timothée Chalamet's movie narrative painstakingly trudges to make way for a cinematic spectacle