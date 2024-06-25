Heretic Official TRAILER: Hugh Grant Entraps Two Young Mormon Guests In A24's Upcoming Horror Thriller

The first trailer for Heretic, starring Hugh Grant, is out, and it has got the viewers on the edge of their seats. Grant dons the suit of a creepy character who plays psychological games with their two captured mormon guests. Apart from the Notting Hill star, the movie stars Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher in the roles of religious ladies and Mormon missionaries.

The trailer showcases the ladies trapped in with a spooky character who are unable to leave the house. Grant offers the monks two options for leaving the vicinity. One door has belief written on it, and the other has disbelief scribbled on it. The ladies are asked to choose either of the doors and let their fate decide if they get to leave.

What can the fans expect from Heretic?

According to the trailer, the Hugh Grant starrer is set to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The film can be expected to be filled with spooky dialogue and dark backgrounds. One of the scenes in the movie says, “I won’t keep you if you wish to leave, but I want you to choose which door to go through based on your faith.” The Willy Wonka actor traps the young mormons in a maze made of wood.

Bryan Woods, whose 2018 film A Quite Place is credited with being his career breakthrough, is the director of the picture. The film revolved around the genre of horror and starred John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

"Two young missionaries are forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat and mouse," reads the official synopsis of Heretic.

Along with Woods, Scott Beck, too, has taken the director’s seat for the Hugh Grant film.

Cast and Production of the film

Apart from Hugh Grant, Chloe East, and Sophie Thatcher, the cast of Heretic includes McKinnon, River Codack, Carolyn Adair, Stephanie Lavigne and Elle Young. As for the production of the film, joining Woods and Beck are Katie Aquino, Scott Beck, Liliane Bedford, Julia Glausi, Kai Raka, Stacey Sher, and Jeanette Volturno.

Grant has portrayed negative characters in movies before, including Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Paddington 2, and The Gentlemen. However, this is the first time since the late 1980s that the actor will be leading a horror film.

