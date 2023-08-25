Hersha Parady passes away at 78; 6 things to know about Little House on the Prairie actress

Hersha Parady, the actress famous for playing Alice Garvey on Little House on the Prairie, has passed away at 78. She died at her son Jonathan Peverall's home in Norfolk, Virginia. She had been fighting a brain tumor, and her son had started a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses. They managed to move her to their Virginia home to provide her with the best care possible during her illness. Read on to know 6 things about Parady’s career and life journey.

Hersha’s role in Little House on the Prairie

Hersha Parady rose to fame from her role in Little House on the Prairie. She almost played the role of Caroline Ingalls in Little House on the Prairie, but the part went to Karen Grassle. She eventually joined the show as Eliza Ingalls, Charles Ingalls' sister-in-law, during the third season.

Rise to Fame

Hersha Parady joined Little House on the Prairie in the late 1970s during Season 4, playing the role of Garvey. She remained on the show for 35 episodes until her character met a dramatic end, attempting to save a baby during a schoolhouse fire.

Most unforgettable scene of Hersha

After a popular episode aired, some fans thought Parady had used a doll to break a window in the show. So during an interview she explained, “They did not rig the windows to break easily and I’m not, as Michael Landon pointed out a lot, a meek, delicate woman, so when I try to bust something, I usually succeed.”

Early Passion for Acting

Born in Ohio in 1945, Hersha’s real name was Betty Sandhoff. Parady had a strong passion for acting from a young age. She preferred make-believe over playing with dolls and pursued acting after graduating from Berea High School in 1963.

Films and series Hersha acted

Parady's career included roles in various TV series like Mannix, Unsolved Mysteries, and Second Noah. She also appeared in films such as The Break (1995) and Courage (1984) and acted in regional theater before making her way to Los Angeles. She was known for her roles on and off the screen.

Marriage to John Peverall and family

Hersha Parady was married to John Peverall, a producer who received the prestigious Best Picture Oscar in 1979 for his work on The Deer Hunter. Besides her son, Jonathan, Hersha lived by her siblings Patty, Kenny, and Bobby, in her last years.

