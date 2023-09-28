'He’s a complex dude': When Henry Cavill opened up about Superman's 'own noggin messing with him'

Henry Cavill might be one of the biggest names in the industry, from playing the enticing Witcher to being Sherlock Holmes, but the actor truly became a household name around the name for playing the coveted role of Clark Kent aka Superman. The actor has always been vocal about his love for the superhero and the opportunities it brought him but in an old interview, he revealed his knowledge of the complexity of his version of the DC superhero. Here's what he said.

Henry Cavill's take on Man of Steel

While talking to The Guardian in 2015, he opened up about the small intricacies of his character that might have been missed by the audience. He said, "People think Kryptonite can beat him. No. The only thing that can really beat Superman is Superman." Henry added the biggest problem with his version of Clark is that he's in over his head too much. He continued, "His own noggin messing with him. His own moral choices."

Henry Cavill was thankful for the role, it was clear in the way he talked about the part, saying, "Come on, it’s Superman! You can’t be pissed off at the idea of playing Superman for the rest of your life." Hilariously, the actor made fun of himself, "Oh sorry, I’m just the grandaddy of all superheroes. It’s such a pain."

The blessing and curse of being Superman

Cavill got candid about being Superman, he revealed that there were upsides to playing a famous superhero, but everything comes with its own downsides. Henry revealed, "There’s a blessing in being Superman. You get more attention." But according to him "curse" is that he must look like a superhero all the time, even when he's not in front of the camera. He admitted, "You get more attention. But there’s also a curse, which is that you’d better fucking look like Superman any time you need to get your kit off."

Meanwhile, the British actor described his "dark moments" on internet forums, where he explained that even though he's read many "nice" things online about himself, even if he comes across one or two nasty comments, it can affect the way a person behaves.

