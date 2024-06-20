‘He’s a Dad’: TJ Holmes Speaks Out In Defense Of Justin Timberlake’s Family Following Artist’s Arrest

The famous host TJ Holmes seems upset over the way the internet is treating Justin Timberlake, following his recent arrest. Many jokes and memes have been circulating on social media following which the former Good Morning America host has come forward to talk about the Mirrors singer’s family, especially about his kids.

TJ Holmes defends Justin Timberlake’s family

The news of Justin Timberlake getting arrested on DUI charges has stirred the world of music and is also creating a buzz among those who are always on a hunt for memes and topics for gossip.

While it was noticed that the singer-turned-actor had been targeted by many, a close one had to take charge to put a halt to everything that could not only affect Timberlake but even his kids.

During the recent episode of the Amy and TJ podcast, the TV host shared his views on the ongoing trend that dragged the Cry Me a River singer, while also maintaining how it would affect his kids.

"I know this dude's kids have to see that and endure that. He's a superstar, but he's a dad," stated TJ Holmes.

He further explained that all of the memes and jokes over his arrest “really sucks" as the Bye Bye Bye singer is a human being too, with human feelings.

The former CNN anchor went on to maintain that although he is “not defending anybody”, the whole new issue involves a human side as well.

He then added, "(The social media) part sucks. As big as this star is, you know what the day is about to be like."

The podcast’s co-host, Amy Robach too shared her thoughts wishing “the best” for Justin Timberlake’s family.

About Justin Timberlake’s arrest

Justin Timberlake was arrested during the wee hours on Tuesday. While the star is yet to address his arrest, as per the reports, he was arrested after he jumped a signal around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday.

According to A Sag Harbor Village Police Department officer, the singer was having a “slowed speech” while also being unsteady afoot.

The officer, according to a report by CNN Entertainment, had also informed that Timberlake had a poor performance on the field sobriety tests, while also refusing a chemical test three times.

The singer has been released without bail and has been asked to appear in court for his hearing on July 26.

