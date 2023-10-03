'He's a G': When Zendaya revealed who her favorite Harry Potter character is and why she chose him

Zendaya has proven herself to be one of the best young actors working today. She has garnered immense fame and critical acclaim with her roles in successful projects like the Spider-Man franchise and Euphoria. She has even won 2 Emmy awards for her portrayal of a drug addict in the latter project. Along with her acting talent, Zendaya is also adored by her fans because of her relatability factor. So, it comes as no surprise that she is also a Harry Potter fan. When asked about who her favorite character is from the beloved franchise, the Euphoria actor had an interesting answer.

Who is Zendaya’s favorite character from the Wizarding World?

In an interview with GQ, Zendaya was asked by a fan about her favorite Harry Potter character. In response to this, she chose the Boy Who Lived Himself, Harry Potter. While explaining why she chose him, the Malcolm and Marie actor elaborated,

“When I went to the Harry Potter Museum, they told me that when they ask people who their favorite character is, people never say Harry,” she replied to the fan.

“People decide not to choose him (Harry) because they think they are being cool” she further elaborated.

But Zendaya is not one of those, she admires the fact that Harry has been through a lot and takes up the responsibility of being the chosen one so admirably. Thus making him her favorite character from the Wizarding World.

Which is Zendaya’s favorite Hogwarts house?

When asked about her favorite Hogwarts house, the Spider-Man actress was quick to respond with the obvious answer: “I feel like I am Gryffindor because I have always loved lions, so it just feels right”.

Zendaya has been quite vocal about her love for the beloved Harry Potter franchise and the characters she grew up with. Today, she is headlining her own iconic franchise in the form of the Spider-Man series, which is one of the most successful film franchises of all time.

Interestingly, Kevin Feige, the brains behind Marvel Cinematic Universe, once revealed that he plans to showcase the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man films like the Harry Potter series, as each year will take the story of Peter and his friends forward as they age, inciting an interesting connection between the two beloved franchises.

