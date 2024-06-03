‘He's a Girl Dad Through And Through': Rumer Willis Talks About Dad Bruce Willis' Sweet Side For His Granddaughter

Louetta, Rumer Willis's daughter, had her first birthday in April. Bruce Willis is a really special grandfather. Rumer Willis, 35, the actor's eldest daughter, provided an update on her father on Wednesday, addressing his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and his most recent role as a grandpa to her 1-year-old daughter Louetta.

Rumer said Bruce is very good in an interview with Hoda Kotb on Today. She said she'd seen him right before heading out to New York. Bruce is very charming, Rumer said, approaching Lou, who is beginning to walk.

Bruce Willis: A loving grandfather and father

Rumer mentioned that Bruce is very tender with her daughter, which makes her believe he is a natural girl parent. It's as if his "girl-dad" side emerges, demonstrating how sweetly he treats her.

Bruce and his ex-wife Demi Moore are also the parents to Tallulah, 30, and Scout, 32, in addition to Rumer. Along with his wife, Emma Heming, the Pulp Fiction actor has two daughters: Mabel, who is twelve, and Evelyn, who is nine.

In April, Rumer celebrated her daughter's first birthday on social media and opened up to her fans about her relationship with her father. There were pictures of Louetta with other family members and a charming one of her being held by her grandfather, who was grinning.

Some of Bruce's favorite things, according to Louetta's mother, inspired the name Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Rumer revealed the name of the baby girl she and Derek Richard Thomas are expecting, Louetta, in an Instagram Q&A last year. She clarified that the name is a combination of her favorite things, including Lou, which she has always thought was a great name for a boy or girl.

But they decided to give Louetta options after learning that the baby was a girl. The name Louetta, Rumer continued, is a tribute to the singers that she and her father love to listen to: Lou for Louis Armstrong, Etta for Etta James, and Isley for the Isley Brothers.

Bruce Willis' dementia revelation

Bruce's diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) was disclosed by his family in 2023. According to the Mayo Clinic, FTD is a kind of dementia that mostly affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain and affects a person's personality, conduct, and language.

The family first revealed that he had been diagnosed with aphasia a year before the announcement. Rumer was candid about her family's choice to keep talking in public about Bruce's life with the illness.

She stated on Today that their family's vulnerability and transparency regarding Bruce's experience are critical. She believes that sharing their story will help other families facing similar challenges, as well as raise awareness about the disease, which will aid in the search for a cure and support for others.

