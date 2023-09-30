'He's a little confused...': When Robert Pattinson unveiled Thomas Howard insights from The Lighthouse

In an interview with GQ in 2022, Robert Pattinson shed light on his iconic character, Thomas Howard, in the psychological thriller The Lighthouse. The actor's insights offered a glimpse into the complexities of the character and the unique experience of working on the film with director Robert Eggers and co-star Willem Dafoe.

Robert Pattinson's POV on Thomas Howard

In a 2022 GQ interview, Robert Pattinson started talking about his role in The Lighthouse and accidentally referred to his character as Thomas Winslow. He chuckled at his mistake but later explained how this slip of the tongue actually reflected a crucial theme in the movie. He goes like, “The Lighthouse, I play a character called Thomas Winslow. No, that's not even his name. Jesus fu**ing Christ. Thomas Howard. Yeah, he's a little bit confused about his identity. He's kind of-, he's a little bit Ephraim Winslow, and Thomas Howard.”

Pattinson acknowledges that the film's eerie and uncanny atmosphere, combined with its dark humor, challenged conventional genre categorizations. Pattinson even humorously recounted his attempts to convince others that the film should qualify as a comedy, emphasizing the unexpected comedic elements that emerged during the production. Regarding this he stated, “I was really trying to convince everyone that The Lighthouse was a comedy and trying to convince, I think it was the HFPA. I'm really trying to convince the relatively elderly people, No, it is a comedy. It's 100% a comedy. It should qualify for the musical comedy section.”

ALSO READ: 'It felt so dorky to hold it...': When Robert Pattinson shared he held his wand 'like a gun' on Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire sets

Pattinson also shared insights into his character's accent, which was a fusion of various regional influences. He meticulously crafted an accent that incorporated elements of Devon and Dorset accents from England, mixed with certain American accents and hints of Liverpudlian.

As he says, “And it's funny, 'cause everyone's like, oh, what accent are you doing? Blah, blah, blah. I always get these strange unfounded criticisms about my accent. But there's this area in Maine, which I guess of how the immigration worked there. It was a kind of a Devon or Dorset accents in England, and then mixed with a bit of certain types of American accents, and then there was kind of weird elements of Liverpudlian. I guess all the different sailors that had come there, but you kind of listen to this really tiny area in Maine, and it's been the same accent for hundreds of years, and it doesn't sound anything like a normal American accent, but it's very, very fun. It's also very addictive to do.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I have a deep, deep fear of humiliation': Robert Pattinson opens up about his overwhelming fear while taking movie roles

How did Robert Pattinson describe working with Willem Dafoe?

In the same interview with GQ, the Twilight star characterizes his collaboration with Willem Dafoe, who played the role of Thomas Wake, as a thrilling and electrifying experience. He says, “It was absolutely great working with Willem. We rehearsed for about a week before we started shooting, and he has so much energy. It's just unreal. It's almost like working with a six year-old. There's nothing that fatigues them, and so I was kind of a little bit terrified at the beginning, cause he would literally,- we'd rehearse the entire movie, and then the second we got to the end, he's like, Again! And just start doing it again, and his energy hadn't even been dented. He's the best.”

Furthermore, Robert also discussed one of the most memorable moments in the film, which was the "What? What? What?" scene. Pattinson described how this unconventional three-page exchange of repetitive dialogue was initially met with disbelief.

Additionally, according to multiple sources, Pattinson received praise for his performance in The Lighthouse. Critics and audiences alike commended his portrayal of Thomas Howard/Ephraim Winslow, with some considering it one of his best performances to date.

ALSO READ: ‘I wanted to…’: When Kristen Stewart revealed that she would’ve married Robert Pattinson ‘if he proposed’